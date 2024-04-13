Plea anticipated in CSAM case

Apr. 13—CATLETTSBURG — A Greenup County man accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials is nearing a plea deal, according to his attorney.

Jeremy L. Woods, 45, of Load, was arraigned nearly one year ago on 10 counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performances by children under the age of 12 and one count of distributing the material.

On Friday in Boyd County Circuit Court, Woods appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Jail for a pre-trial conference.

Woods's attorney, public defender Brandon West, said the defense has been in negotiations with Commonwealth's attorneys to reach a plea arrangement, which he still needs to go over with Woods before its finalized.

Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis scheduled Woods to reappear on April 26 where he will possibly enter a guilty plea.

If convicted, Woods could face up to 10 years in prison for possessing the material.

(606) 326-2652 — mjepling@dailyindependent.com