In plea, airport Chick-fil-A manager admits embezzling from employer, allegedly spent it on jewelry and OnlyFans

As manager of the Chick-fil-A at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Timothy Michael Hill Jr. was responsible for collecting and depositing the fast-food restaurant’s daily cash receipts.

Federal court documents say that instead of depositing cash into a safe deposit box, as he was supposed to do, Hill pocketed nearly $145,000 over a 13-month period, spending it on things such as jewelry, online sports betting and the adult website OnlyFans.

On Thursday, Hill, 36, of Woodbury, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to one count of wire fraud in connection with embezzling his employer between September 2022 and October 2023.

The charges say Hill tried to conceal the theft by using future cash receipts, thereby creating a false impression that the cash deposits were delayed rather than stolen. Hill also sent emails to his employer’s accounting staff, claiming he was belatedly depositing cash from earlier dates, when he really was using cash collected during the ensuing time period.

In addition to his spending spree, Hill also transferred tens of thousands of dollars through Cash App to several people, including female airport workers in exchange for personal photos and videos, the charges say.

In January, federal prosecutors charged Hill with five counts of wire fraud.

According to Thursday’s plea agreement, Hill faces up to 16 months in prison on the single charge. A sentencing date had yet to be scheduled as of Thursday.

