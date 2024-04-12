Plaza Midwood club fined after recording of sex act surfaces on social media: ABC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lounge near Plaza Midwood was found to be in violation by the North Carolina Alcohol and Beverage Control Commission after a video surfaced on social media depicting a sex act taking place on a couch inside the venue.

Records provided to Queen City News by ABC officials stated that a video posted on social media showed a man ‘tying and untying a woman’ who was seated on a black couch at Haze Hookah Bar & Lounge on Central Ave.

Records stated that the video then showed a sexual act being performed between the two.

There is no mention of any charges against the two individuals.

A CMPD detective spoke with a lounge manager who was present at the time of the video recording and confirmed the recording occurred inside the lounge.

Previous violations at Haze include fines for selling liquor bottles during happy hour and missing tax stamps, ABC officials said. Haze has been notified of the violation and can choose to either pay the fine or receive a suspension.

