Who’s playing at Sacramento-area music festivals this summer? Here’s the lineup

As the weather gets warmer, star performers are headed for Sacramento-area stages.

A variety of music festivals are planned for the spring, summer and fall, and some of the lineups have already been announced.

Here are some of the big names playing at each event, when they’ll perform and how much tickets cost before fees:

Singer Kehlani performs on day two of the Sol Blume R&B festival on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Discovery Park in Sacramento.

Sol Blume

When: May 3 to 5

Where: Discovery Park, 1600 Garden Highway

Sacramento’s annual R&B, soul and hip hop festival returns to Discovery Park in May.

Headliners for Sol Blume include Snoh Aalegra. Kaytramine and SZA. You’ll also catch performances by Omar Apollo, SiR, PartyNextDoor, Ari Lennox and Wale during the 3-day festival.

The least expensive tier of the festival passes are sold out.

As of early April, you can get 3-day General Admission for $279 before fees. Once these are sold out, these passes will be $299.

There are General Admission+ tickets for $369 before fees. Once these sell out, the pass will be $389. These tickets include expedited entry and dedicated restrooms and merch store lines.

VIP tickets for Sol Blume cost $499 before fees. After this tier is sold out, tickets increase to $549. VIP passes included a dedicated and expedited entry into the festival, an 18 and over VIP area, and access to the VIP village, which features lockers, stage viewing and a lounge area.

Cesar Chavez Plaza is packed with concert goers of all ages for the opening night of the Concert in the Park series that kicked off on Cinco de Mayo on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Elk Grove Spring Music Festival

When: May 11

Where: Laguna Town Hall amphitheater, 3020 Renwick Ave. in Elk Grove

Noel Goudin will headline a new R&B music festival, the Elk Grove Spring Music Festival.

Also performing during the outdoor event, which runs from noon to 7 p.m., are Agape Soul and Carla Fleming.

According to the festival’s EventBrite page, there will also be food trucks, beer, and a wine and spirits garden.

General admission starts at $55, while tickets for kids ages 10 to 17 are $35 and children 5 to 9 years old are $20.

VIP tickets, which include a table and hospitality tent, are $85 apiece.

Country in the Park

When: May 17 and 18

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento

Radio station New Country 105.1 is hosting the 24th annual Country in the Park with headlining artists Brantley Gilbert, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen and Walker Hayes.

Other performers include Michael Ray, Chase Matthew and Ingrid Andress.

There will also be line dance lessons, a mechanical bull, ax throwing and a food festival with more than 30 food trucks, according to the Country in the Park website.

Two-day general admission tickets are $85 and single-day tickets are $46.

There’s a twp-day Pit Pass for $230 that grants concertgoers access to the pit area in front of the stage, plus a private bar.

VIP passes, which are $290, get you fast-track entrance, access to two VIP lounges, complimentary dinner, indoor bathrooms and exclusive bars.

Single-day Pit Passes and VIP tickets are $130 and $160, respectively.

Jason Jackson and Jamie Arnott of San Francisco dance while rap star LL Cool J performs during the BottleRock music festival in Napa in 2014.

Bottlerock

When: May 24 to 26

Where: Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St. in Napa

This year’s Bottlerock music festival features Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, Pearl Jam, Kali Uchis, Ed Sheeran and Queens of the Stone Age.

Other performers during the three-day festival include Nelly, T-Pain, Dominic Fike and Norah Jones.

Three-day tickets are sold out, but you can still get one-day general admission tickets for either Friday or Sunday for $233. Tickets for Saturday were sold out as of early April.

One-day and three-day VIP tickets are also sold out.

Latin Grammy-nominated singer Kat Dahlia headlined for the Concerts in the Park series that kicked off on Friday night on Cinco de Mayo on May 5, 2023, at Cesar Chavez Plaza.

Concerts in the Park

When: Every Friday from May 3 to July 2

Where: Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I St. in Sacramento

Concerts in the Park is described as “California’s largest, longest-running free music festival,” according to Downtown Sacramento’s website.

You can catch a free show from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday, starting May 3.

Typically, the night begins with a DJ performance, followed by opening acts and then a headlining artist.

This year, the festival will extend from the plaza at Ninth and J streets to 10th Street, organizers said on Instagram.

This summer’s lineup will be announced on Tuesday.

Sad Summer Festival 2024

When: July 11

Where: The Backyard, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento

The Sad Summer Festival is coming to Sacramento’s newest outdoor music venue, The Backyard.

The festival celebrating its fifth anniversary on tour and will feature bands such as Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years and We The Kings.

General admission starts at $59.50. Children under 5 years old are not allowed.

Singer Ashanti performs at the Golden 1 Stage inside the California State Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Sacramento as part of the Toyota Concert Series. The series continues with Gin Blossoms on Friday and Kool & The Gang on Saturday night.

California State Fair

When: July 12 to 28

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento

The California State Fair will prevent the Toyota Concert Series, featuring a different headlining artist every day of the fair.

The concerts are free with state fair admission. There’s also reserved seating for $25.

The 2024 lineup for the concert series hadn’t been announced as of Tuesday.

Last year, the fair presented a star-studded lineup including Ashanti, LeeAnn Rimes, Third Eye Blind and Fitz and the Tantrums.

Emily Gardner, left, and Orlando Olivas, Sacramento residents who are engaged to be married, eat beignets and listen to live music at the Farm-to-Fork Festival on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Sacramento.

Farm-to-Fork Festival

When: Sept. 20 and 21

Where: Capitol Mall, Third to Seventh streets in Sacramento

The Farm-to-Fork music and food festival returns to Capitol Mall this fall.

As of Tuesday, the free festival hadn’t announced its lineup for 2024. Last year’s musical acts included Cannons and Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals.

Holo Holo

When: Sept. 21 and 22

Where: Heart Health Park at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento

Traveling music festival Holo Holo returns to Sacramento for a celebration of island and reggae music.

The two-day festival features performances by Kolohe Kai, J Boog, Maoli, The Green and more.

Holo Holo will stop in Las Vegas in April and San Diego in July.

General admission tickets for two days of Sacramento concerts are $163, or $113 for children ages 4 to 10.

Single-day passes for Saturday or Sunday are $106, or $81 for kids.

VIP passes for both days start at $348 and single-day VIP passes are $168.

Did we miss a music festival? Let us know below.

