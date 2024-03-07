A playground 650 feet in the air? Families play on top of mesh net suspended high in sky.
Visitors to a Chinese adventure park were suspended 650 feet in the air on a mesh net playground connected by a bridge between two cliffs.
But in a sign of intraparty tension that may linger through the fall, Haley pointedly did not endorse Trump in her concession speech.
A full 854 GOP delegates were up for grabs Tuesday — more than a third of this year's total. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to clinch the 2024 GOP nomination.
Tyrese Maxey slipped on Sunday against the Mavericks and hit his head hard, though he was cleared to return to the game.
Disney has continued to push back against Peltz's accusations ahead of a critical shareholder meeting on April 3.
Apple M3 MacBook Pro laptops are getting multi-display support, so the computer will be able to drive two screens when the lid is closed. This is also a marquee feature found with the newly-announced M3 MacBook Air line.
On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system joins an increasingly crowded space alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.
Steam’s legacy is a vast and varied landscape of games serving millions of individual libraries, some thousands of titles deep — all of which can disappear with a snap if Valve decides to stop, sell or pivot.
Wideouts of all different types and draft projections were able to shine. Meanwhile, Mitchell may wind up as the first cornerback drafted after his impressive workout.
Experts say consumers need to be skeptical of the advertisements they see online, especially when it comes to potentially manipulated images.