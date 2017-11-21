Players' union extends deadline to Tuesday for Japan deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has extended its deadline by a day to 8 p.m. EST Tuesday for an agreement on a new posting system between the Major League Baseball and its Japanese counterpart, a deal that would allow star pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani to be put up for bid.

MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball reached agreement several weeks ago on the framework of a new agreement. The rules call for pretty much a continuation of the same system for this offseason: The Japanese club would get a maximum $20 million posting fee, and any MLB club willing to bid that amount would be able to negotiate with Otani for 30 days.

Starting next offseason, the fee would be 15 percent of the guarantee of a major league contract and 20 percent of the signing bonus if a player is subject to bonus pools, a person familiar with the terms said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were weren't announced.

The players' association must approve any agreement and last Thursday set a Monday deadline. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he did not think the obstacles were insurmountable.