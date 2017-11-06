Players to get more power from new FIFA contract rules

ZURICH (AP) — Players are getting more power from FIFA to leave soccer clubs who delay paying salaries or mistreat them.

FIFA and FIFPro, the global group of player unions, say that new rules relating to players have helped them sign a six-year working agreement.

The Netherlands-based FIFPro has also agreed to withdraw a complaint about FIFA-controlled transfer rules filed to the European Commission in September 2015.

Players will soon be free to cancel their contract if clubs fall two months behind paying salaries, or harass them with tactics such as orders to train alone.

Clubs face transfer bans by failing to pay FIFA-ordered compensation to players, who have been promised faster rulings on contract disputes.

The rules came from a wider FIFA agreement with stakeholders, including clubs and leagues worldwide.