New players in D.C. scandals: Women who refuse to be shamed

The parallels between President Trump and President Clinton – and their extramarital entanglements – are well-documented.

Neither has ever pretended to be a choir boy. Both had reputations as womanizers before they were elected president, but many of their voters either didn’t care or looked the other way. The women involved seemed to be bit players in the dramas that engulfed the powerful men they had attracted. They were tagged as bimbos, gold-diggers, liars, or naive. Women who claimed unwanted advances, or outright assault, were disbelieved or worse.

How times have changed. Adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom claim affairs with Mr. Trump in 2006, refuse to be shamed or silenced.

Monica Lewinsky, the White House intern whose affair with Mr. Clinton nearly led to his downfall 20 years ago, says she now understands that she too can own her truth.

And even as Ms. Daniels rejects the #MeToo label for herself, the rise of the female empowerment movement embodied in that hashtag has come to the fore in the presidential arena. For Ms. Daniels, whose line of work is shunned by much of society, it manifested in her brazen interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” Sunday night.

“She owns what she is,” says Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. “She says, ‘I’m not just an adult film star, I direct them. I’m one of the most successful women in this field.’ She kind of claims it, which means you can’t slut shame her.”

Some observers have opined that Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has nothing to lose. But in fact, the financial stakes are high. She is suing to get out of a nondisclosure agreement that she signed on the eve of the 2016 presidential election: her silence on the affair in exchange for $130,000. Daniels claims the agreement is null and void, as Trump didn’t sign it. Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, says she faces $1 million in damages for each violation of the agreement, now totaling upward of $20 million. The case is being litigated.

Ms. McDougal, the former Playboy model whose interview with Mr. Cooper aired on CNN last Thursday, is also suing to get out of a nondisclosure agreement. Hers is part of a larger deal with the company that owns the National Enquirer, whose publisher is a friend of Trump’s, that included exclusive rights to her story. The article was never published, in a practice called “catch and kill.”

Trump representatives have denied both the affair with McDougal and the encounter with Daniels. But the two televised interviews have allowed viewers to see these women speak, and to draw their own conclusions.

In the wake of the “Access Hollywood” tape, numerous women have also stepped forward to accuse Trump of unwanted sexual contact and harassment, which Trump denies. One, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, last week beat back an effort by Trump’s lawyers to block legal action in a defamation suit she filed in New York.

All the alleged sexual misbehavior by Trump took place before he became president, while Clinton’s most famous case took place during his presidency. It was Clinton’s lying under oath about his relationship with Ms. Lewinsky that led in part to his impeachment.

But the more important distinction is the context in which these cases have played out in cultural discourse – and in the approaches of the women themselves. Twenty years ago, when it was revealed that Clinton had had a long-term affair with Lewinsky, the 20-something intern was publicly shamed and ostracized. And she suffered mightily for it, facing a diagnosis several years ago of post-traumatic stress disorder, she writes in the latest issue of Vanity Fair.

Lewinsky has also come to understand that the relationship she long saw as consensual wasn’t really – and that she, too, can be a voice in the #MeToo chorus.

“Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern,” she writes. “I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot.”

Lewinsky also speaks of how painfully alone she felt back in 1998, and how, despite the cyberbullying rampant today, social media can also be a force for good.