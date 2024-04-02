Player misses $1.03 billion Powerball jackpot — but still wins big in Oregon

A Powerball ticket sold in Oregon won $50,000, but the player missed out on the $1.03 billion jackpot, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched four winning numbers plus the Powerball in the drawing Monday, April 1, the Oregon Lottery said.

Tickets sold in Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia matched five numbers but not the Powerball to win $1 million each.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $1.09 billion, with a cash value of approximately $527 million, for the next drawing Wednesday, April 3, the national Powerball site said.

The winning numbers were 19, 24, 40, 42 and 56, with a Powerball of 23.

More than 30,000 other Powerball tickets sold in Oregon also won prizes ranging from $4 to $100 in the drawing, the lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

