He played a role in mass shooting at Wichita night club. Now he’s going to prison

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to four years, five months in prison for his role in a mass shooting last summer at the now-closed City Nightz nightclub in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district.

Ameir King-Ingram, of Wichita, pleaded guilty on March 28 to one count of aggravated battery and six counts of aggravated assault in the July 2, 2023, shooting that left nine people wounded and two more with injuries from being trampled by the fleeing crowd. Gunfire broke out at the club, 222 N. Washington, just before 1 a.m. on July 2 as it was hosting an after party for rap artist Timothy “Mozzy” Patterson, who was there with his entourage, including armed security, after performing at a different venue.

King-Ingram is among three Wichita men charged in connection with the shooting. A probable cause affidavit released by the court says he was one of the gunmen that night.

King-Ingram was given the prison sentence Friday by Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl, who also ordered $9,499.89 in restitution be paid to victims, Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, said by email.

“Judge Dave Dahl ordered 53 months for aggravated battery and 11 months each on six counts of aggravated assault. Judge ran the sentences concurrently for the total of 53 months,” Dillon wrote.

Of the others charged in the case, 24-year-old Jaylen C. Thomas has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a jury trial on July 22 on counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm, court records show.

John D. Houze, 28, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 9. He is accused of six counts of aggravated assault and one count each of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.

