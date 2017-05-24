Playboy model sentenced for posting photo of unsuspecting nude

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Dani Mathers, the 2015 Playboy Playmate of the year, pleaded no contest on Wednesday to a criminal charge of invasion of privacy for secretly photographing a 70-year-old nude woman and was sentenced to 30 days of graffiti removal work, prosecutors said.

Mathers last July posted to social media a picture of the woman in the shower area of a Los Angeles fitness center, city officials said.

At her sentencing, the judge also placed Mathers on probation for three years, according to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

"The message today is clear: body shaming is not tolerated in the city of Los Angeles," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement.

The photo contained the caption, "If I can't unsee this then you can't either" and showed Mathers covering her mouth. Mathers was publicly condemned by social media users and prosecutors charged her.

California law prohibits secretly taking such photos, but not their distribution online. Legislation under consideration at the state capital would establish penalties for sharing them on the Web, Feuer said.

Mathers, 30, could have faced up to six months in jail.

"Dani is very relieved that this process is going to be behind her," her attorney Tom Mesereau said by phone. "She's very apologetic and very remorseful over what happened. We're all grateful that she is not going to receive any jail time and pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor."





(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Richard Chang)