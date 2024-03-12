Playacting is a blight on rugby’s greatest selling point

No good deed goes unpunished, as you know. With the concerted effort in recent years to issue more severe punishments to players for making contact with the heads of their opponents in a bid to reduce serious long-term injury, a new trend has crept in.

‘Playacting’ or ‘diving’ used to be words that rugby scoffed about when discussing a certain other sport, but an increasing file of evidence is undeniable, combined with players now regularly appealing to referees for instances of possible head contact to be reviewed, soundbites which are being picked up over referee microphones in most Test matches.

This was encapsulated within a single minute of the first half between England and Ireland on Saturday, with two incidents involving Ellis Genge. The first was a clearout by Genge on Tadhg Furlong which, in real time, looks bad – ‘looks’ being the crucial word here – as Genge flies into the ruck with Furlong subsequently leaping backwards from the breakdown clutching his ear before quickly getting back to the defensive line. The whole sequence seems bizarre, particularly because Furlong is the absolute last person you could imagine getting involved in any histrionics. The contact appears initially to be shoulder on shoulder, but Furlong’s reaction creates doubt.

Dear TMO you are seriously not looking at this clear out to Furlong's head?#ENGvIRE

Only one angle has been available publicly to review the incident, making it hard to ascertain where that contact is made. Telegraph Sport can reveal that there have been no citings following the weekend’s matches in the Six Nations, meaning that Genge’s clearout has been deemed not worthy of a red card by the citing commissioner, who has more angles to work with. It was also not checked on the field or referred to the TMO.

Five rucks and 30 seconds later Genge was involved again, except this time he was on the receiving end of a double tackle from Joe McCarthy and Caelan Doris and driven to ground. As referee Nika Amashukeli arrives at the ruck, Genge, down on the floor, can be seen and heard shouting at Amashukeli; “He’s hit my head! Head!”

Play continues but as the referee and players head to the next ruck, Dan Cole, England’s other prop, can be heard saying to Amashukeli “that’s a headshot”. At the next scrum England captain Jamie George asked if the tackle had been checked – Amashukeli’s response is hard to pick up but he indicates it was acceptable – and the matter was settled.

The TMO was seemingly not consulted. Again, there has been nothing from the citing commissioner, despite England’s protests at the time.

Head contact incidents are already under enough scrutiny without the distraction of appeals or alleged simulation, so how did we get here? Faf de Klerk’s swipe at the face of Nic White two years ago, which led to former Springbok captain John Smit claiming that White had “killed a little piece of rugby’s soul”, springs to mind.

Josh van der Flier was also accused of ‘milking’ a yellow card in the Champions Cup semi-final between Leinster and Toulouse last year.

Toulouse are reduced to 14 once again as Rodrigue Neti is shown a yellow card for some illegal use of the head.

📺 https://t.co/CStwnXf2cB

📱 https://t.co/V5tPTz20or

📻 https://t.co/wUq1XxhF4x pic.twitter.com/ikRsB1yprM — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) April 29, 2023

And then there were Rassie Erasmus’s comments before the quarter-final against France during the Rugby World Cup, where South Africa’s director of rugby tried to get under the hosts’ skin by suggesting they over-exaggerated high tackles, at a time when Antoine Dupont was about to return from a fractured cheek.

“What they do well is that when they get close to the high hits [on them], they really show that to the referee,” Erasmus said at the time. “I think they do simulate sometimes a little bit, which is clever… sometimes when the referee comms goes down, or the TV doesn’t work at that specific time. I think they’re very clever at that.”

In fact, World Rugby moved to try to outlaw simulation at the end of 2015, tweaking the law so that “play acting or “simulation” would be specifically outlawed in the game in a move that formalised resistance to a practice that had been creeping into the sport in recent years.

“Any player who dives or feigns injury in an effort to influence the match officials will be liable for sanction.”

It has also been addressed in the past by Tony Spreadbury, EPCR’s head of match officials.

‌While it feels somewhat dispiriting to focus on a blight of the sport after such a positive weekend of action in the Six Nations, the two quick incidents at Twickenham were another reminder that it needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

