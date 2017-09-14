Play scrapped at rain-hit women's major, will start Friday

So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, follows the flight of her ball after playing on the 10th hole during the first round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Rain and strong winds have forced the final women's golf major of the season to be suspended with plans to re-start on Friday as a 54-hole event.

LPGA Tour Commissioner Michael Whan says the little play achieved Thursday at the Evian Championship will be scrapped.

Whan announced the abandonment at 2:30 p.m. (1230 GMT) after a four-hour suspension. He says "some people will definitely not like it but I will take the brunt of that."

No player had completed nine holes when play stopped on the wind-swept course overlooking Lake Geneva.

At the time, top-ranked So Yeon Ryu of South Korea and Jessica Korda were leading at 2 under.

Whan says re-starting Friday is the "cleanest, fairest, most competitive" option.