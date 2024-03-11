Play pickleball, help pets at tournament in White Mills benefiting PAWS of NEPA

The PAWS Charity Pickleball Tournament set for Saturday, April 6, in White Mills benefits a local nonprofit organization, PAWS of NEPA. This group provides financial assistance for veterinary care to pet owners who qualify.

PAWS of NEPA is partnering for this event with Dropshots Pickleball, within The Sports Factory of NEPA, 180 White Mills Road. There are two sessions, morning from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and afternoon from 1 to 6 p.m. Round robin format will be used, with individuals signing up and being randomly paired.

The fee to play is $35 per person. Raffle baskets and food prizes are planned. Sponsorships are available.

Alissa Weiss, president and founder of PAWS of NEPA, said that the organization started in May 2023. Based in Tafton, they serve Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties.

PAWS of NEPA, a nonprofit organization founded in 2023 in the Lake Wallenpaupack area, raises funds to assist eligible pet owners to pay for non-urgent, non-routine veterinary care for their beloved animals. They serve pet owners in Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties, Pennsylvania. Pictured is their founder and president Alissa Weiss with one of her cats.

Their Facebook page states, "For many pet owners, the cost of unexpected veterinary care can be a financial burden that they simply cannot afford. That's where PAWS comes in. We provide financial assistance for veterinary care to pet owners in need, ensuring that they can access the care their beloved animals deserve."

Last winter, Weiss took her cat to a veterinarian to treat a heart murmur. The doctor provided cost estimates and said he understood if she wanted to hold off on the tests. Although Weiss said she was able financially to proceed with treatment which was able to prolong her cat's life, she was struck with thought of how many families do not go ahead with medical care for their animals due to costs.

After doing some research, she said the number of incidents locally of economic euthanasia and medical surrenders at shelters was "staggering," and she decided to start this organization to assist other pet owners in need.

How PAWS of NEPA assists pet owners

Weiss describes what they do: "We provide one-time grants to help with non-urgent, non-routine care. Among the veterinary services covered are cancer treatments, surgeries (other than spaying or neutering), heart disease treatments, chronic illness/disease treatments.

"We believe that every pet deserves to receive the best possible care, regardless of their owner's financial situation. If you are struggling to pay for your pet's vet bills, please contact us today. We are here to help."

Pets needing emergency medical care should be taken to an animal hospital.

Financial assistance was provided by PAWS of NEPA for this Labrador/pit bull mix named Luna who needed cancer treatment.

They serve all animals, though the majority are cats and dogs, she said.

PAWS of NEPA considers applications for assistance if:

Your pet needs non-routine, non-urgent veterinary care

Your pet has already been seen by a licensed veterinarian

The veterinarian has determined your pet has a good prognosis with treatment

You can show documentation of financial need

Assistance is not provided for vaccinations, spaying or neutering

The website includes information on applying for assistance as well as donating.

In January, they helped fund a surgery for a 1-year-old Newfoundland named Eve, who was training to be a water rescue dog but was diagnosed with osteochondritis dissecans, Weiss said. Pet insurance would not cover the cost of surgery. "We were able to provide the funding for Eve to get the surgery she needed so she can continue her water rescue training. We are continuing to monitor her progress and hope she can make a full recovery and go on to save many lives," she said.

Eve, who was being trained as a water rescue dog, received needed surgery in January, funded through PAWS of NEPA.

Another example is an 8-year-old Labrador/pit bull mix named Luna. Weiss said that Luna was diagnosed with stage 4 B-cell lymphoma. "We were able to provide financial assistance so Luna could continue to receive her chemotherapy treatments," she said. "After she finished treatments, she was in full remission for several months, but unfortunately, the cancer has returned. We are staying in touch with the owner to monitor Luna's situation."

PAWS of NEPA is not part of a larger nonprofit, but they do partner with other organizations in the area, including Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and many veterinary clinics. These associations have helped spread the word about PAWS' services and send referrals about pets whose owners they think would qualify for assistance.

To register for the pickleball tournament, visit pawsofnepa.org/events, To contact PAWS of NEPA, email info@pawsofnepa.org.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Pickleball tourney in White Mills benefits PAWS of NEPA