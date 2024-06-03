Platte man named as victim in Friday single-vehicle crash near Academy

Jun. 3—ACADEMY, S.D. — The name of a 43-year-old driver has been released in a fatal crash that took place near Academy Friday.

Nicholas James Doney died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Academy.

According to information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates Doney, of Platte, was the driver of a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was westbound on S.D. Highway 50. Doney failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and entered the ditch where the vehicle vaulted over a driveway and rolled. Doney was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a nearby health center where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday near mile marker 268, about two miles east of Academy.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.