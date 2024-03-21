Platte County enacts property tax fix for senior citizens

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Platte County residents who are eligible for social security and retirement benefits can start appealing to freeze their property taxes in September.

The Platte County Commission enacted the Platte County Senior Citizens’ Real Property Tax Freeze Credit this week, taking advantage of Senate Bill 190.

It started with elected leaders getting a lot of feedback from older residents around the Kansas City metro about how their property taxes were becoming a bigger threat to owning homes in the first place.

“I moved here to be able to retire and live comfortably and then I’m just seeing my taxes creep up and creep up every single tax season,” said Platte County resident Faith Frenkel.

Man charged in connection to Lansing teen’s 2023 fentanyl overdose death

That’s why she and her partner Victor McCance are happy Platte County Commissioners are making it easier for residents like them to lock in their property taxes.

“I’m going to be retiring shortly what are we going to be looking forward to in 10-20 years,” said McCance. “We’d like to retire to this home and live here into our retirement years. We don’t want to be priced out simply because of taxes.”

Most residents who are 62 or older can start applying September 1, 2024 through May 15, 2025. Information will be available on the Platte County website, or by contacting SeniorTaxCredit@co.platte.mo.us or the Clerk’s Office at 816-827-4075.

“If there’s any other increase on that they will see on their Property Tax Bill, a credit for that increase so it will essentially be a wash,” said Platte County Commissioner Dagmar Wood.

It doesn’t apply to bond levies like the kind that help local school districts but Commissioner Wood says this will still bring a lot more predictability.

“This is hopefully going to abate the huge swings that you see,” Wood said.

Two families visiting Kansas City area see racing ATVs stolen

It’s driving Faith and Victor to apply for the freeze as soon as she can later this year.

“I’m going to need a new roof soon, I’m going to need new furnace soon, I’m going to need new air conditioning soon, that’s not being taken into account when they evaluate the value of your home,” Frenkel said. “What I can sell it for isn’t necessarily what it’s worth to me.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.