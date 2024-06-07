Platte City’s new push for Main Street

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — Platte City’s first Main Street Celebration kicks off Friday night as part of a much larger, warm-weather month effort to get more people to spend time along Main Street.

“We’re starting to see that trend of the vacant buildings being purchased, being rehabilitated trying to bring in new businesses,” said Barley and Vine Owner and Operator Laura Lowry.

Lowry opened her brewery and wine bar in early 2023 after renovating the space.

“We have nowhere to have a good drink around here,” Lowry told FOX4 right after she opened. “It’s 35 minutes to the city for a nice glass of wine, it’s 20 minutes to the next brewery, and I wanted something at home. I wanted something in my community to help build my community.”

Now, she’s part of the relatively new Downtown Alliance which is launching it’s first ever Main Street Celebration Friday after The Farmer’s House Wine Walk Thursday night.

“Bringing people down here for the fun is the first step,” said Jamie Kacz at the Platte City Chamber of Commerce.

The Alliance and Chamber are working together while also running their own events, making sure there is consistently going to be a next event on the calendar during the summer and fall.

“We’ve already got something on the books for August, they’re doing something in July, we’re doing something in October, they’ve got something in September,” Lowry said. “So really, just trying to bring family-friendly and engaging events to the community so that we don’t have to drive all the way to [Kansas City] for some of those festivals or some of those fun things.”

Those events are partially building off the Wine Walk, which The Farmer’s House has been running since 2018, through COVID, to get more visitors to Platte City.

“Once you have momentum going and you have that inertia and people see, that’s happening, ‘We want to build on that, we want to get in on that,” said The Farmer’s House Director of Development and Marketing Dana Chatlin.

At the same time, County leaders are investing in the county courthouse complex right off Main Street.

$20 million in American Rescue Plan Act money is being used to update and expand the facilities inside the courthouse.

Voters will decide in August if they’ll accept a sales tax to pay for $85 million construction project to build a new jail and pay to operate it.

Kacz says that investment along with consistent events to bring more people to Platte City more often will help fill in the shrinking number of empty storefronts.

“Any money that they put in is going to start attracting people down here,” Kacz said.

