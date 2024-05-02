Plastic passenger earns citations for carpool lane driver

May 2 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol shared a photo of a dummy passenger that earned several citations for a carpool lane driver.

The CHP Santa Fe Springs station said on Instagram that an officer pulled a vehicle over for crossing solid double lines in the high-occupancy vehicle lanes, and soon discovered something unusual about the sole passenger.

"The goatee was sharp," the CHP wrote, "just a little too sharp."

The goatee, like the rest of the passenger, was made of plastic.

"The driver was subsequently issued a citation for multiple carpool violations," the post said.