Plaque dedicated to three children who died in Mississippi River unveiled

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Community leaders in Algiers are honoring the lives of three children who drowned in the Mississippi River almost two years ago.

A plaque is now in place on the levee near its entrance at Socrates Street and Brooklyn Avenue, which is the area the kids were last seen.

On April 23, 2022, 15-year-old Kevin Pool, Jr., 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and her sister eight-year-old Ally-Berry Wilson disappeared in the river after wandering off from the nearby McDonough Park.

For the first time, on Friday, March 1, the children’s families visited the dedication plaque after the groups responsible for bringing it to fruition held a dedication ceremony.

“We hope and pray this memorial plaque, honoring your young children, may offer some small comfort to you,” said Algiers Development District chairman Mark Major. “This plaque will be viewed by future generations, and your children will always be remembered.”

City of Gretna to hold public meeting for pedestrian improvement project

The mother of Brandy and Ally said she and her family are grateful for the community’s support.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to the Krewe of NOMTOC and everyone else who participated in making this happen,” said Octavia Wilson, the girls’ mother. “I appreciate y’all, and I love them so much. And they always reach out to me every chance they get. They’re very beautiful people.”

The girls’ father says he will visit the plaque frequently and hopes it raises awareness about the dangers of the river.

“Now we have a spot where we can actually go sit down and talk with them at, you know, and the main concern now is that we don’t want it to happen to no one else’s family, like the grief is still here,” said Allen Berry, the father of Ally. “We’re still emotional.”

Their concerns were heard, and work was done on the state level to hopefully prevent another tragedy.

“We did run a house resolution to put up warning signs by the river,” said Representative Delisha Boyd, an Algiers Development District board member. “Too late for your babies, but hopefully we can save future generations as well.”

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.