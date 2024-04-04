Planting season expected to resemble last year

Apr. 4—As area farmers prepare for spring planting, the National Agricultural Statistics Service is predicting a planting season similar to 2023 for several crops, based on growers' reported expectations for this year.

Wheat producers in Idaho expect to plant 1.16 million acres of wheat this year, down 1% from 2023, the agricultural service reported. Winter wheat acres planted are estimated at 750,000 acres, unchanged from last year. Spring wheat planted acres, excluding durum, are expected to total 410,000 acres, unchanged from last year.

Washington is estimated to have 2.33 million acres planted to wheat in 2024, up 1% from last year. Winter wheat planted acres are expected to total 1.85 million acres for this year, up 3% from 2023. Spring wheat area planted is estimated at 475,000 acres, down 5% from last year.

Nationally, all planted wheat acres are expected to total 47.5 million acres, down 4% from 2023. Winter wheat acres are estimated at 34.1 million acres, down 7% from 2023. Durum wheat planted acres in the U.S. for 2024 are estimated at 2.03 million acres, up 21% from the previous year. All other spring wheat is estimated at 11.3 million planted acres, up 1% from 2023.

Barley planted area in Idaho for 2024 is estimated at 510,000 acres, down 11% from 2023. Oregon barley growers are expected to seed 35,000 acres, down 15% from last year. In Washington, acres planted to barley are estimated at 95,000, unchanged from the previous year. Total barley planted acres in the U.S. is estimated at 2.57 million acres for 2024, down 17% from 2023.

All hay area expected to be harvested in Idaho is estimated at 1.30 million acres, unchanged from 2023. All hay-harvested area in Washington is expected to be 730,000 acres, down 13% from last year. Nationally, total acres harvested for hay is estimated at 51.6 million acres, down 2% from the previous year.