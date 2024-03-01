Plant City police arrest man on murder charge in fatal shooting of boy, 14

Plant City police have arrested a man in connection to Thursday’s fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Abraham Melendez, 20, of Plant City was arrested Thursday at the Plant City Police Department on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, records show.

According to a department news release, Melendez, the 14-year-old boy and “others” drove to the area of West House Street and Lakewood Avenue at about 1 a.m. Thursday with plans to commit a robbery. The boy and and an 18-year-old man were shot during the robbery attempt and Melendez took the boy and the man to South Florida Baptist Hospital.

The boy died from a gunshot wound to his upper body. The 18-year-old man was also shot in the upper body and was undergoing treatment, police said.

The department has not released their names and a spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday to a request by the Tampa Bay Times for that information.

An arrest affidavit for Melendez was not immediately available on Friday.

Melendez was booked into the Hillsborough County jail and was being held Friday without bail, records show.

The full charge Melendez faces is second-degree murder by a person other than a person engaged in a robbery. Under Florida law, suspects can be charged with murder if someone is killed during the commission of certain felonies including robbery. The charge is a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Police asked anyone with information to call Sgt. Gerald Baker at 813-757-9200 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or at crimestopperstb.com. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.