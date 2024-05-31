Plant City man faces felony charges in police chase that ended in fatal Lakeland accident

A Plant City police pursuit ended in a fatal crash on Harden Boulevard, just south of Polk Parkway South Frontage Road intersection on Thursday. One woman died at the hospital.

The driver who led Plant City and Lakeland police on a chase Thursday morning that ended in a fatal accident on Harden Boulevard faces several felony charges, Lakeland police said.

James Edward Gougeon, 50, of Plant City was faces felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping while committing a felony, tampering with a witness, high-speed fleeing to elude law enforcement, and his third offense of driving with a license that's suspended, canceled or revoked, Lakeland police said in a news release Friday. He also faces a first-degree felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death and three felony charges of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.

Plant City Police Department began a chase about 9:30 a.m. Thursday when they received information of a woman possibly being kidnapped, according to Plant City police Capt. Al Van Duyne. Further details about where the chase began and its path have not been released at this time.

About 10 a.m., Lakeland Police Department received a call for assistance from Plant City Police Department for a crash at Harden Boulevard and South Frontage Road involving eight vehicles and 11 people.

Witnesses said Gougeon drove a Mercedes-Benz south on Harden Boulevard through a solid red light, crashing into the front of a black Ford SUV, according to Lakeland police. The Ford was driven by Shaneka Ming Stewart, 43, of Lakeland had been traveling east on South Frontage Road, attempting to turn left to head north on Harden.

A gray Subaru driven by 18-year-old Amanda Farley of Lakeland in the left-turn lane adjacent was damaged by debris from the collision.

Gougeon continued driving and struck the raised concrete median, police said, before hitting the driver's side door of a dark colored Ford SUV driven by Pamela Damewood. Damewood's vehicle was pushed east by the force, colliding with a gray Volkswagen and a gray Honda.

This set off a secondary set of collisions as the Honda, driven by 24-year-old Jack Darch of Mulberry collided with a black Chrysler and a blue Chevrolet.

Gougeon attempted to flee the scene on foot and was taken into custody by Plant City and Lakeland police officers, according to the news release.

Numerous Lakeland police units and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident to begin life-saving measures.

Damewood, 73, of Lakeland, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Gougeon, Stewart and her passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Darch went to the medical center on his own, where he was also treated for minor injuries, police said.

The roadway was shut down for more than seven hours as police processed the scene for the investigation. Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact Lakeland Officer Travis Payne, at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

