Plans for University of Minnesota Rochester downtown campus fade farther into the future

ROCHESTER — Plans for a downtown campus in south Rochester, once the crown jewel of the University of Minnesota Rochester's growth blueprint, will likely remain on the drawing board for a decade or more.

That's the main takeaway from a new University of Minnesota Rochester campus master plan unveiled and presented to the University of Minnesota Board of Regents last week.

Over the last dozen years or so, UMR has spent millions of dollars buying up properties in southwest Rochester to one day develop a 10-acre campus commonly referred to as the Education District.

But even as plans for the downtown campus stalled, UMR's sprawling footprint has steadily spread across downtown Rochester through lease arrangements. The most recent example is when the DoubleTree by Hilton owned by Andy Chaufolias' Titan Development and Investments was converted into UMR student housing last year.

UMR has steadily grown to a campus of just under 1,000 students preparing for careers in health care and medicine since accepting its first freshman class in 2009. The new plan envisions developing the Education District at some indeterminate point in the future as student numbers close in at 2,500. Given UMR's rate of growth, it could be a decade or longer before that happens.

"We don't believe that's going to happen in 10 years," Monique MacKenzie, the university's planning director, told the regents.

The district is bounded by Broadway Avenue to the east, Sixth Street Southwest to the north and Soldiers Field Memorial Park to the west and south.

When UMR released its first campus plan in 2014, it touted the 10-acre district as a place that would be developed into a "hub of learning, research and collaboration." It would be anchored by an academic building, built no later than 2021. Its construction would signal, it grandiloquently promised, the "first phase of a dramatic regeneration of the site and a showcase of innovation in American higher education."

None of that came true. In the new plan, a single page vaguely describes future plans for the district as one where an "academic house" or "amenities to support campus life, from social spaces to recreation," could be situated.

The 2014 plan was plagued by bad luck and a once-in-a-century pandemic. Plans for the site's first building, to be built in partnership with the YMCA, were derailed in 2020 when COVID-19 hit. The financially weakened Y pulled out of the project before closing its doors for good in 2022.

UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell said UMR has unfolded differently than formerly envisaged, but it has remained true to its original promise of cultivating a dynamic learning environment. It's just happening in buildings different from what was imagined.

"The community can understand our changing context, and our choice to support students with proximity and to focus on cost containment and to work with partners (to build the campus). In terms of a national showcase of innovation, we are that," Carrell said. "But it's happening in the (downtown) Heart of the City and Discovery Square instead of the Education District."

Part of the challenge for UMR has been the chosen manner in which the university has grown. From the outset, university leaders made clear they weren't interested in a conventional campus, with buildings owned and expensively maintained by the school.

UMR is unique in that it leases all of its academic, office and housing spaces under arrangements with Rochester business leaders including Hal Henderson, the late Gus Chaufolias and now his son Andy Chaufolias. The sprawling campus now includes University Square, 318 Commons, the Student Life Center, One and Two Discovery Square and Residence at Discovery Square. A major focus for UMR leaders in the coming years will be renewing many of those leases.

UMR has more supply than demand for student housing thanks to the DoubleTree conversion. For the next three years, the goal will be to "secure strategic investments to move us from 1,000 (students) to 1,500 (students)," Carrell said. After that, the focus will turn more to developing the Education District.

Since 2011, UMR has spent $10.2 million in Rochester sales tax dollars and university funds to buy land on which stood an assortment of businesses in the downtown's southwest corridor, including Chinese and Mexican restaurants, a former KTTC-TV facility, a boxing gym, a Veterans of Foreign Wars post and a sports shoe store. The most recent purchase by UMR was in October 2023, when it paid $2.1 million for the 34,000-square-foot parking lot across from the Y.

Despite the land remaining fallow and not being used decades after it was purchased (it also is not generating taxes for the city), Carrell disputed the notion that purchasing the land was a bad investment for UMR and the community.

"It protects the vision for continued expansion," Carrell said. "Growing a startup campus comes with a lot of ambiguity. We are in a moment where innovative campuses are going to be ever more important in higher education. And traditional approaches are going to be ever more challenged.

"We want to keep UMR innovative and focused on students and on contributing to our community," Carrell said.