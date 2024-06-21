Plans still in the works for Flea World site in Seminole County

We could finally see a home change at the former Flea World site in Seminole County.

Drone 9 flew over the empty lot.

Channel 9 has reported on multiple plans to develop the property on Orlando Drive over the years.

The process of trying to redevelop this land has been stalled for 10 years from it being tied in probate to developers coming in and out.

But now the county has found a project that is going to stick.

Flea World was once a mini amusement park and plea market- completely decapitated and now desolate.

Flea World shut down in 2015.

Syd Levy, the owner, was about to sell it to create the Reagan Center. It would have been a mixed-use development.

It never happened because Levy died during those plans.

Nearly ten years later, another proposal came through. The county said this one is a downscaling from previous suggestions.

It will be about 1,000 multifamily units- commercial retail business offices, an assisted living facility and a hotel. The developer will be required to make improvements to the roads and traffic.

Channel 9 spoke with Jose Gomez about the dead of development in the county.

“It’s great that that land that’s been vacant for many years is going to be utilized,” Gomez said. “So that’s fantastic. I think we have a good, realistic plan going forward that I hope will be successful.”

The development order will go to the board for rezoning. Engineering plans and traffic studies have to be submitted and hope to see permits approved within the next year.

The developers hope to break ground within the next few years. When the units are completed, this property will not have any affordable housing.

