Plans proceeding for new Milwaukee state office building. It would boost the near west side

A new state office building is planned for a vacant site at 2701 W. Wisconsin Ave., on Milwaukee's near west side.

Plans are proceeding for a new state office building on Milwaukee's near west side − a project city officials say would provide a boost for that neighborhood.

The Wisconsin Department of Administration has issued a request for information from prospective developers for a 55,000- to 65,000-square-foot office building on 2.6 acres of state-owned property at 2701 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The request calls for private developers to buy the land, construct the building and lease the space to the department for seven state agencies. The lease would be for five years with two five-year renewal options.

"The developer may also solicit additional tenants for the building and further develop the site," it said.

The project must provide 200 parking stalls for state agency tenants and visitors.

Responses are due July 1.

State officials under both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his predecessor, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, have called for the project to replace an outdated nine-story state office building, in downtown Milwaukee at 819 N. Sixth St. It was constructed in 1963.

Size of new state office building considerably reduced

The plans outlined in the new proposal call for a much smaller building than initially envisioned.

The state's 2019-'21 construction budget included $4 million to buy and prepare the development site. That plan called for a $98.5 million, 200,000-square-foot building − which wasn't funded.

Also, the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected Evers' proposal to spend $163.6 million to construct a 283,000-square-foot building, with a 1,000-stall parking structure, during the 2021-'23 budget period.

Evers' 2023-'25 capital budget proposal didn't include funding for the building. But the Department of Administration outlined plans to evaluate the state workforce and workplaces, and use existing funding sources for the Milwaukee building.

The building’s planned size is smaller in part because of the relocation of Department of Health Services offices to 6055 N. 64th St., and "the growth of telework opportunities," said Derek Spellman, DOA communications specialist.

The new proposal lists the proposed building's tenants: the Department of Revenue, Department of Administration's hearing and appeals operation, Department of Administration's Capitol Police, Department of Transportation, Department of Workforce Development, Office of the Governor, and Department of Military Affairs.

DOA says relocating operations to the near west side and other sites would eliminate the need for $95.7 million in renovations at the downtown building.

The revitalization of North 27th Street between Michigan and State streets is considered a catalytic project within the city's near west side area plan.

"The (office building) site is part of a redevelopment effort by the city of Milwaukee," according to the state's request for information.

That area got a boost with privately developed state office building constructed in 2013 at the southeast corner of West Wisconsin Avenue and North 27th Street. It houses the Bureau of Milwaukee Child Welfare.

Meanwhile, developer Rick Wiegand has stalled plans to convert a former school, 2708 W. Wisconsin Ave., into a 23-room extended-stay hotel because of delays in replacing the blighted state-owned site with a new office building.

