Plans for Marana Unified School District's $90 million capital improvement bond
In 2022, voters in Marana passed Proposition 491 which is a $90 million capital improvement bond for the Marana Unified School District.
In 2022, voters in Marana passed Proposition 491 which is a $90 million capital improvement bond for the Marana Unified School District.
Clark will be the third player in program history to receive the honor.
If you're a frequent Walmart shopper, this Capital One card could help you earn money back on your purchases.
Stocks slid, and bond yields soared on Wednesday after inflation data came in hotter than expected.
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore reportedly planned to bring the Timberwolves below the projected luxury tax threshold next season, which left Glen Taylor very concerned.
Gulf coast states, including Louisiana, are getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, tornadoes, hail and flooding. Here's how bad it is.
AT&T has begun notifying U.S. state authorities and regulators of a security incident after confirming that millions of customer records posted online last month were authentic. In a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general's office, the U.S. telco giant said it sent out letters notifying more than 51 million people that their personal information was compromised in the data breach, including around 90,000 individuals in Maine. AT&T — the largest telco in the United States — said that the breached data included customers' full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, phone number and Social Security number.
Grocery prices are seeing their first year-over-year acceleration since August 2022.
Robinson announced in 2022 that he was battling kidney failure.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk the Orioles promoting top prospect in baseball Jackson Holliday to the big club, Gerrit Cole’s thoughts on the MLB vs MLBPA feud, the anti-solar eclipse White Sox and Rowdy Tellez being the best teammate.
Checkr, a 10-year-old startup that offers employee background checks and was last valued at $5 billion in April 2022, has laid off 382 employees as companies are not significantly hiring talent. TechCrunch exclusively learned that Checkr conducted the layoffs across all departments and different levels on Tuesday. The San Francisco–based startup confirmed the layoffs in an email.
It's close between the top two for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and there are a ton of other guys worth getting excited about in a deep class.
Energy.gov recently published government data on the average miles driven by fuel type, and the number-two spot might surprise you.
Peter Higgs, the famous physicist who predicted the Higgs boson particle, has passed away at the age of 94. He won the Nobel Prize in 2013 for his research.
It's easy to assume the e-commerce ship has sailed when you consider we have giant outfits like Shopify, WooCommerce and Wix dominating the sector. E-commerce platform ikas has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round as it seeks to expand its operations into new markets in Europe. The company currently operates in Turkey and Germany, and says its platform simplifies store management for companies that want to have a digital presence.
Billions of years of natural selection has built some pretty impressive machinery, so you can’t really blame engineers for borrowing a bit of inspiration from the world around them. In particular, the field of soft robotics -- with its flexible and compliant components -- owes a lot to animal biology. Researchers are working to bring flexible elements to create locomotion for these soft robots.
Sierra Space, one of the space industry’s most valuable private companies, plans to go public within the next 18 months, according to its CEO.
Certain 2022-2023 Bronco Sport and 2022 Escape SUVs with 1.5-liter EcoBoost engines are being recalled to address an underhood fuel leak.
Jackson Holliday, the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, will join the Orioles on Wednesday.
It may be quiet, but its HEPA filter means business: 'Helped make my apartment a better place,' raves one fan.
Venture capitalists' appetite for fusion startups has been up and down in the last few years. For instance, the Fusion Industry Association found that while nuclear fusion companies had attracted over $6 billion in investment in 2023, $1.4 billion more than in 2022, the 27% growth proved slower than in 2022, as investors battled external fears such as inflation. The field reached a significant milestone in 2022 when the Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility managed to bring about a fusion reaction that produced more power than was required to spark a fuel pellet.