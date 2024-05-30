Plans for demolishing Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ this summer discussed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka may finally have an update on what’s to come with the old ‘Holidome’ on 6th and Fairlawn.

In 2022, the city planned to demolish the building for a new apartment complex. Two years later, there has been no visible progress towards renovations.

District 9 councilwoman, Michelle Hoferer, told 27 News crews are now repairing windows in the vacant building. She believes it could be fully demolished this summer, but could not provide a date or an exact timeframe.

