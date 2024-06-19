Plans for new Belleville restaurant and bar, with a surprise twist, approved by officials

It seems that Schatze’s will live on.

Belleville City Council voted Monday evening to approve zoning and permit applications for a new restaurant and bar submitted by Venkata S. Barla.

According to project developer Ravi Yedla, who attended the meeting, the new establishment at 2301 E. Main St. will keep the Schatze’s name.

Discussion about the agenda items was minimal. However, one area resident expressed a concern about plans for parking during the public participation portion of the meeting.

Anna Maddox said that she is “in favor of a business going in” but has concerns about the business providing “adequate parking to support it.”

Maddox and another woman, who own land adjacent to Schatze’s along North Belt East, spoke with Yedla after the meeting and shook hands.

They apparently want the new owners to follow the agreement they had with the previous business owners.

Both women declined to comment to the BND.

Barla was not at the meeting and couldn’t be reached for comment.

Yedla was not immediately available for an interview, but I hope to glean some more info for the Schatze’s project soon.

Belleville News-Democrat reporter Mike Koziatek contributed to this report.