Plano teenager arrested in connection to other teen boy's shooting death

PLANO, Texas - Plano police have arrested a teenager in connection to the deadly shooting of another teenager this week.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on Hillridge Drive near Shiloh Road and 14th Street.

Officers found a teen boy at the scene who had been shot in his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say they arrested another teen boy Sunday morning in connection to the murder.

The teen is currently being held at the Collin County Juvenile Detention Center.

No names or ages will be released since they are both minors.