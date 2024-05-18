Plano man attacked tow truck driver with metal bar who was towing his mom’s car: police
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man was arrested after police say he repeatedly hit a tow truck driver over the head with a metal bar who tried to tow his mother’s car.
The incident happened on Friday around 2:30 a.m. at the Legacy Village Apartments on Hansell Road.
Police say Michael Guevarra, 19, and his mom came out to the parking garage to find a tow truck driver hooking up his mom’s car. The driver had papers to tow.
Police say Guevarra then grabbed a metal bar and hit the tow truck driver three times over the head.
The tow truck driver then pulled out a gun and fired a round to get Guevarra to stop hitting him, police say. The bullet was lodged in a tire, but no one was hurt.
Police arrested Guevarra and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The tow truck driver was not cited.