Plano, DART police seek information about hammer-wielding man wanted in assaults

The Plano and DART police departments are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man responsible for multiple assaults.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, a victim was attacked by a man in the 600 block of Coit Road. During the incident, the suspect used a hammer to hit the victim several times, police said in a news release. Following the attack, the man fled the location with the hammer in his hand, the release states.

The suspect is also responsible for similar, unprovoked attacks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area within the past 24 hours and it is unknown why these victims were targeted, police say.

The man was seen on surveillance video wearing similar clothing during each of the offenses. It is also believed he is traveling the area using DART transportation, according to police.

Anyone who sees the suspect should avoid contacting him and call 911 immediately, referencing Plano police incident #24-77047.

Anyone with information about any of the assaults or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Crimes Against Persons Tip Line at 972-941-2148.