Planning your weekend? Get ready for a washout Saturday

A storm Saturday will bring a few inches of rain, some potential flooding and a full day of gloom to the Shore, according to weather officials.

Rain will begin in the early morning hours, according to the National Weather Service, who has issued a flood watch for both Monmouth and Ocean counties starting at 4 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Steven DiMartino, certified digital meteorologist from NYNJPA Weather, said rain will start to break out after 2 a.m., but will become widespread by 6 a.m., continuing throughout most of the day.

"Saturday is definitely a wash out," he said.

Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the weather service, said rain will reach between two to three inches, and up to four in some areas. DiMartino predicts the areas that get hit the hardest will see around two to three inches, but one to two inches on average throughout the region.

"I think 3 inches is a cap, and that's going to be more of an isolated threat," DiMartino said.

He said the heaviest rainfall will be around 2 p.m. through 6 p.m., and by 8 p.m. things will dry out.

Local creeks and streams will likely see some rises from the rainfall, along with some decent flooding in urban areas with poor drainage, according to Robertson.

DiMartino stressed the impact the storm will have on travel.

"There's going to be major ponding on the roadways, major hydroplaning issues," he said. "And in that [heavy rain] period, visibility is going to be below two miles."

Sunday will be dry and sunny, but windy, according to the National Weather Service, with winds in the 30 to 35 mph range.

"[It's] is going to be seasonable chilly, but beautiful," DiMartino said.

Robertson said coastal flooding is possible from Sunday to Monday due to the strong winds from the northeast.

