Planning a summer trip? CVG offering nonstop flights to this city starting Tuesday ✈️

Planning a trip to the country music capital of the world? Southwest Airlines has Cincinnati travelers covered.

Southwest Airlines is launching direct flights from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to the Nashville International Airport (BNA) on Tuesday. Once up and running, flights will operate daily.

The flight duration is approximately one hour. Due to the time zone change, travelers are expected to leave CVG around the same time as they are expected to arrive at BNA.

According to a press release, the new flight is ideal for business travel, year-round country music getaways and events like the Country Music Association (CMA) Festival, which starts Thursday, June 6, sporting events like the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans game on Dec. 15, and visiting friends and family who live in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Tickets are available at Southwest.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Southwest Airlines, CVG offering new nonstop flight to this city