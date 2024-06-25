Planning a family trip? Here are the top 10 most visited Texas state parks in 2023

Summer is officially in full swing, which means outdoor activities are back in season ― including visiting state parks.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department currently owns or leases over 640,000 acres of land which constitute 89 state parks, historic sites and natural areas, according to its website.

Using visitor data collected by the TPWD, here's a list of the state's top 10 most visited parks in 2023.

No. 10: Inks Lake State Park

Located in Burnet County next to Inks Lake on the Colorado River, Inks Lake State Park offers a variety of activities, including camping, backpacking, geocaching, waterskiing, scuba diving and more. The self-proclaimed "Hill Country gem" is an hour northwest of Austin.

The TPWD estimates nearly 228,000 people visited Inks Lake State Park last year. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and adult entrance fees are $7. Children 12 and under get in free.

No. 9: Dinosaur Valley State Park

Near Glen Rose in Somervell County, Dinosaur Valley State Park is a short drive from Fort Worth. As its name implies, its mud features dinosaur footprints from when the area sat on the edge of an ancient ocean — now located in the bed of the Paluxy River.

In 2023, Dinosaur Valley State Park welcomed just under 247,000 visitors. Gates are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and adult entrance fees are $8. Children 12 and under get in free. However, the park's website reports it often reaches full capacity and recommends making reservations for both camping and day use.

No. 8: Brazos Bend State Park

Spanning 4,897 acres in Fort Bend County, Brazos Bend State Park is 45 minutes from downtown Houston. Known as "nature lover's paradise," the park includes 37 miles of trails, some of which are wheelchair-accessible. In addition to hiking, visitors can fish, camp, bike and go horseback riding.

Brazos Bend is also home to the George Observatory, part of the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The observatory is open year-round on Saturday nights, weather permitting. Tickets must be purchased online, and all visitors must also have a day pass to the park.

The George Observatory in Brazos Bend State Park offers stunning views of the stars every Saturday night.

Last year, just over 254,000 people visited Brazos Bend State Park. It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Adult entrance fees are $7 per day, and children 12 and under get in free. Due to frequently operating at full capacity, those who wish to visit the park are encouraged to reserve passes online for camping and day use.

No. 7: Enchanted Rock State Natural Area

Enchanted Rock is a pink granite mountain in the Llano Uplift between Fredericksburg and Llano. With views of the Hill Country, visitors can hike, camp, rock climb and stargaze. Bikes are not allowed on the trails. Pets must stay in the designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds and on the Loop Trail; they are not permitted on any other trail.

The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area offers 11 miles of trails, including the Summit Trail.

Nearly 295,000 people visited Enchanted Rock in 2023. Gates are open from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. With the exception of the Loop Trail, trails are open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Daily adult entrance fees are $8, and children 12 and under get in free.

No. 6: McKinney Falls State Park

In Travis County and just 13 miles from Austin, McKinney Falls State Park offers "rugged beauty." Visitors may camp, hike, mountain or road bike and go bouldering, as well as fish and swim in Onion Creek. The site has 71 campsites, including six recently remodeled cabins and a primitive youth camping area.

Leaves show signs of changing color at McKinney Falls State Park in Austin, Texas on Nov. 6, 2022.

McKinney Falls State Park welcomed just under 310,000 visitors in 2023. The park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Adult entrance fees are $6 per day, and children under 12 get in free. Due to high capacity for camping and day use, visitors are encouraged to reserve passes online.

No. 5: Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle du Bois

Along the east border of Ray Roberts Lake in Denton County sits Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle du Bois. One of the nine units that make up Ray Roberts Lake State Park, Isle de Bois offers recreation and overnight facilities, including the Lone Star Lodge and Marina. Visitors can enjoy a multitude of activities such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, geocaching, rollerblading, swimming and fishing. Isle du Bois also has an all-terrain wheelchair that visitors may reserve and use within the park.

Horse riders can use 12 miles of trail at Ray Roberts Lake State Park, while 10 miles are reserved for hiking and biking only.

Around 311,000 people visited Isle du Bois in 2023. The park opens daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Adult entrance fees are $7 per day, and children 12 and under get in free. Due to the high capacity for camping and day use, visitors are encouraged to reserve passes online.

No. 4: Cedar Hill State Park

A short drive from the DFW Metroplex will land visitors in the "urban oasis" of Cedar Hill State Park. Sitting on 1,826 acres, the park offers access to Joe Pool Lake and tours of an old Texas farm. Visitors may hike, camp, bike, picnic, geocache and nature watch. Fishing, swimming, boating and paddling is also welcome on the lake. The site's 350 campsites are near restrooms with hot showers, and some are ADA-accessible.

Cedar Hill State Park visitors can tour Penn Farm, which operated from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s.

About 338,000 visitors enjoyed Cedar Hill State Park in 2023. The park opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Adult day-use entrance fees are $7, and overnight fees are $5 per day. Children 12 and under get in free. The park recommends reserving passes online for both day use and camping, as the site tends to reach capacity.

No. 3: Ray Roberts Lake State Park Sanger Unit

On the west border of Ray Roberts Lake in Denton County, opposite Isle du Bois, is the Ray Roberts Lake Marina Sanger Unit. One of the nine units that make up Ray Roberts Lake State Park, the Sanger Unit offers a full-service marina with boat storage and a boat repair shop. Visitors may buy or rent boats, rent boat slips, and buy fuel, fishing licenses, bait, groceries and deli snacks.

Largemouth bass, crappie, white bass and catfish can be caught on the 29,000-acre Ray Roberts Lake.

The state park's Sanger Unit welcomed just under 341,000 visitors in 2023. The park opens daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Adult entrance fees are $7 per day, and children 12 and under get in free. Visitors are encouraged to reserve passes online, due to high capacity for camping and day use.

No. 2: Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Spanning three counties is the "Grand Canyon of Texas," the Palo Duro Canyon. The state park bearing the same name is found in Armstrong County, in the heart of the Texas Panhandle. The second-largest canyon in the country offers "rugged beauty and colorful history," according to its website.

The state park has activities for all, such as "glamping," hiking, horseback riding, bird watching and more. Trails exceed 30 miles combined, including 1,500 acres reserved for equestrian trails. Throughout the summer, TEXAS Outdoor Musical runs from Tuesday through Sunday at the Pioneer Amphitheater. The family-friendly show focuses on the lives of early settlers and features singing, dancing, fireworks and Texas humor.

Palo Duro Canyon, site of reported gunfight between desperadoes and vigilantes, 1888.

More than 374,000 people visited Palo Duro Canyon State Park in 2023. The gates are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Adult entrance fees are $8 per day, and children 12 and under get in free. The park is busy during the summer months and especially during play season, so visitors are encouraged to reserve passes online for both day use and camping.

No. 1: Garner State Park

Located in Uvalde County and bordered by the Frio River, Garner State Park was the most visited Texas state park in 2023, welcoming a staggering 475,898 visitors. Boasting 2.9 miles of the Frio River and 1,774 acres of Hill Country, Garner offers a variety of activities both on and off the water. Visitors may enjoy the river on an inner tube or paddle boat, hike 16 miles of scenic trails, fish, play miniature golf, camp and more.

Generations of Texans have spent summer days floating on the Frio River at Garner State Park.

For those camping in Garner overnight, the park has screened shelters, cabins and campsites.

Garner also upholds a tradition dating back to the 1940s: On summer evenings, visitors gather at the park's concession building for jukebox dances.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and adult entrance fees are $8. Children 12 and under get in free.

Garner State Park is in the thick of its busy season, which stretches from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, according to its website. Because it often reaches full capacity during summer months, park management recommends making reservations for both camping and day use.

Top 10 most visited Texas state parks in 2022

Texas state parks' visitor data remained mostly consistent in 2023 compared with the previous year. In 2023, Inks Lake State Park replaced the Guadalupe River as the tenth-most visited state park.

Garner State Park: 517,317 visitors Palo Duro Canyon State Park: 442,242 visitors Ray Roberts - Boat Ramps: 347,660 visitors McKinney Falls State Park: 335,332 visitors Cedar Hill State Park: 324,420 visitors Ray Roberts Lake State Park Isle Du Bois: 321,527 visitors Enchanted Rock State Natural Area: 307,686 visitors Brazos Bend State Park: 272,837 visitors Dinosaur Valley State Park: 243,001 visitors Guadalupe River State Park: 238,841 visitors

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Top 10 Texas state parks with the most visitors in 2023