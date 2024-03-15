Planning to early vote in Florida's presidential preference primary election? What to know

In Duval County, early voting in Florida's presidential preference primary ends on Saturday.

Early voting wraps up this weekend for Tuesday’s presidential preference primary in an election season in which President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have each already secured the required number of delegates to be their respective party’s nominee for November’s general election.

Florida’s status as a closed primary state means that only voters registered to a party conducting a primary will be able to participate in the primary. And with no other candidates challenging the incumbent president, Democrats, No Party Affiliation (NPA) and other third parties are sitting this primary out, leaving only registered Republicans eligible to vote early either in person or by mail or vote in person on Tuesday.

When does early voting end in Florida’s primary?

In Duval County, early voting at two dozen sites across Jacksonville ends at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16. (See list of voting sites below.)

Who is on the ballot in Florida’s primary?

According to a sample ballot provided by the Duval County Supervisor of Elections, the following candidates will appear on the presidential preference primary election ballot:

Who is running for president? Get to know the Democratic, Republican candidates for 2024

When do we vote for president in 2024? Everything to know about next presidential election.

What is the turnout so far in Duval County for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary?

At 10 a.m. Friday, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland reported that 23,566 voters had cast ballots, including 13,658 by mail, 9,904 by early voting and 4 by provisional ballot. The turnout represents just over 10 percent of the county’s eligible voters. (Only registered Republicans are eligible to vote in the closed primary.)

How can I vote in the Florida presidential preference primary?

Vote by mail: Ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 19.

Early voting: Vote in person at any of 24 early voting sites from March 8-16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vote on election day: Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. Find your voting precinct using the elections office polling location finder.

Where can I early vote in Duval County?

Early voting is available at:

Argyle Branch Library, 7973 Old Middleburg Road S.

Balis Community Center, 1513 La Salle St.

Beaches Branch Library, 600 3rd Street, Neptune Beach

Bradham & Brooks Branch Library, 1755 Edgewood Ave. W.

Charles Webb Wesconnett Regional Library, 6887 103rd St.

EWU Shell-Sweet Resource Wellness Center, 1697 Kings Road

FSCJ Deerwood, 9911 Old Baymeadows Road

Highlands Regional Library, 1826 Dunn Ave.

Holiday Inn Bartram Park South, 13934 Village Lake Circle

Legends Community Center, 5130 Soutel Drive

Mandarin Branch Library, 3330 Kori Road

Maxville Branch Library, 8375 Maxville Blvd.

Oceanway Community Center, 12215 Sago Ave West

Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

Police Athletic League, 3450 Monument Road

Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

South Mandarin Branch Library, 12125 San Jose Blvd.

Southeast Regional Library, 10599 Deerwood Park Blvd.

Southside Community Center, 10080 Beach Blvd.

Supervisor of Elections, 105 East Monroe St.

UF/IFAS Extension Duval County, 1010 N. McDuff Ave.

University Park Branch Library, 3435 University Blvd. N.

West Branch Library, 1425 Chaffee Road S.

Willow Branch Library, 2875 Park St.

How do I check my voter registration status?

Not sure if you are registered to vote? Check your status.

How do I register to vote?

The deadline to register for the 2024 General Election (Nov. ) is Oct. 7. You can register here.

What do I need to bring to the voting site to cast my ballot?

Voters should bring at least one form of valid and current identification that includes a photo and signature. Eligible photo ID includes:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card (issued by DHSMV)

U.S. Passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by the US Department of Veterans Affairs)

Concealed weapon license (issued pursuant to F.S. 790.06)

Employee ID card issued by any branch, department, agency, or entity of the Federal Government, the state, a county, or a municipality

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida primary election: Early voting in Duval County ends Saturday