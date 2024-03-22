Planning commission recommends changes to Fort Collins' revised land use code

Fort Collins' Planning and Zoning Commission wants City Council to restore three controversial pieces of the proposed land use code it eliminated to help satisfy critics.

On Thursday, commissioners unanimously recommended allowing some accessory dwelling units, such as in-law apartments, in the urban estate and residential/low density zones. They also recommended reducing the minimum lot size for ADUs in the neighborhood conservation, medium density district (NCM) zone from 10,000 square feet to 9,500 square feet. They left six other recommendations alone, choosing to "pick our battles."

"I'm pretty disappointed ADUs were taken out," Chairman David Katz said. "One of the things council set out to do (in the land development code overhaul) was to create more housing options, not just affordable, not just higher density. We live in a pretty expensive part of the country ... empty nesters have no place to move to. We have to support our aging population."

Council adopted a new land development code with wide-ranging revisions last summer but repealed it after opponents from Preserve Fort Collins filed a petition. In January, council supported nine foundational changes — eliminating the most controversial pieces — to help move the code forward. As part of those changes it eliminated density bonuses for affordable housing, removed language prohibiting homeowners' association from regulating the number and type of dwelling units per acre and set minimum lot sizes for different housing types in the NCM zone.

The foundational code update did not include ADUs in the residential low density zone or urban estate, said development review manager Noah Beals. P&Z recommended allow attached ADUs in the RL zone and attached and detached in urban estate zone.

The planning and zoning recommendations are not binding. Council can choose to adopt none, some, or all of the planning commission's recommendations when they discuss it again April 16.

Ross Cunniff, chairman of Preserve Fort Collins, said Friday the commission's recommendation is not compatible with council's direction. "The idea was to bring structural format changes only, not to change uses in established zones," he said. "It seems P&Z wants to go back on that. ... That's bad policymaking and violates what council said they wanted."

Cunniff said Preserve Fort Collins would not support P&Z's recommendation. "It's a bad recommendation. We would oppose mixing in changes to uses, particularly in low-density, single-family neighborhoods."

The ADU discussion may be out of the city's control if a bill going through the Colorado legislature passes. House Bill 24-1152 would require more densely populated areas, like Fort Collins, to allow, subject to an administrative review, one accessory dwelling unit to a single-unit detached dwelling. The bill also prohibits those jurisdictions from enacting or enforcing laws that would restrict them further.

Sponsored in part by Larimer County Reps. Judy Amabile and Rep. Ron Weinberg, the House committee on Transportation, Housing and Local Government referred an amended bill to the Appropriations Committee. No votes had been taken as of Friday morning.

Cunniff opposes the bill. "It sounds all well and good but the last thing we need is a state level planning and zoning board, which is what the legislature seems to want to create."

While the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission took issue with other foundational changes, including eliminating density bonuses for affordable housing, they focused on accessory dwelling units.

"It's a shame to our aging population to not allow that," Katz said. "It's an insult to them. I'm pretty frustrated at the city and council for suggesting that. If I push back on one, it will be that one."

Katz and commissioners supported ADUs with design parameters in the urban estate zone and attached ADUs in the residential/low density zone as approved by council in 2023, which included height limits. And it supported reducing the minimum lot size for ADUs in the medium density (NCM). The current minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet eliminates all but about 10% of properties in the zone, according to city planning staff. Reducing the lot size would allow ADUs on about 20% of properties..

Unlike the RL zone, which has wider, shallower lots, the medium-density zone has lots that are deep with back alleys, Shepard said. "There are ADUs in the older neighborhood that you don't see from the street. They don't seem to change the character of the neighborhood much. I understand the concern about changing the character ... but we have a history of ADUs in the district on a 10,000-square-foot lot. They don't seem to be manifesting themselves as a problem."

Commission member York, who goes by one name, said land use codes are written for the future and for people who will live in Fort Collins 30 years from now. "I'm disappointed in Fort Collins for having such a controversy over ADUs," he said. "They are coming and the people who are upset with them aren't looking at the future. Things won't change overnight but we have to have rules and procedures in place so in 30 years Fort Collins can be what it needs."

Commission member Ted Shepard, a longtime senior planner with the city, said the urban estate zone was created in 1997 "and it allowed duplexes on day one."

He encouraged residents to drive through Rigden Farm near Drake and Timberline roads. It's diverse with single-family attached and detached homes, walk-up apartments and accessory dwelling units. "It's the poster child for how diverse housing types can work together," Shepard said. "We have to collaborate in good faith ... and turn down the hyperbole but let's not do nothing."

