Planning board recommends townhouse development

May 23—It looks like a proposed 69-unit townhouse development in the 3300 block of Keller Andrews Road may be a go after all.

On Tuesday, the Sanford Planning Board voted 4-0 to recommend a rezoning approval for TMTLA Associates on 8.5 acres. The vote followed significant public opposition to the project last month, largely due to traffic concerns in the neighborhood, which includes Lee Christian School.

The triangular-shaped lot east of U.S. 501 and west of Persimmon Creek is also located nearby Life Springs Church and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The case had been postponed so that the parties could try to come to an agreement.

In remarks to a joint session of the city council and planning board this week during a public hearing prior to the planning board's separate session, developer Rob Bailey noted that he met with Andrew Ricabal, headmaster at the school, on April 30.

Bailey said he proposed that the school utilize "double stacking" of cars arriving at the school, which Bailey said Ricabal tested out on a recent Friday and "it worked."

Bailey noted there are ongoing conversations with Ricabal, but added that the school may implement double stacking in the fall.

Bailey said there are two bottlenecks in the area that he's willing to work on. One involves the location of a Duke Energy transformer that he hopes can be "rotated."

In addition, Bailey said the North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to meet about traffic in the area on May 30.

"There are solutions coming. I'm encouraged by them," he said.

"I didn't see anyone against the project tonight," Councilman Mark Akinosho said. "That shows some kind of consensus."

The planning board meeting also approved a statement that the project is consistent with Plan San Lee and recommended approval to rezone from residential mixed to Keller Andrews Towns Conditional Zoning.

Another development

Another townhouse development also received an approval recommendation from the planning board on Tuesday.

Harrington Properties is proposing a 29-unit development on 3.5 acres at Cooper and Bragg streets. Their request is to rezone from general commercial and residential mixed to the Townhomes at Palmer Court Conditional Zoning District.

Jeremy Thomas, president of J. Thomas Engineering, said the project Harrington Properties' third in the area.

Planning board member Brooks Gage called it "a very good project."

The city council will consider approval of the two projects on June 4, according to Jeff Foster, vice chair of the planning board. He ran the meeting in the absence of Ken Britton, chair.