Planning to attend a 2024 high school or college graduation in Pueblo? Here's what to know

Do you have a cousin graduating from Pueblo County High School this year? What about a close friend who's getting her master's from Colorado State University Pueblo?

Whatever your reason may be for attending a graduation ceremony in Pueblo this spring, it's important to show up on time and at the right place. Over a dozen commencement ceremonies will take place at various locations in Pueblo County between May 9 and June 1.

Here's what you should know about the high school and college graduation ceremonies happening in Pueblo County in the coming days and weeks.

Pueblo Community College handed out degrees and certificates to 1,074 graduates from the school's Pueblo and Fremont campuses on May 12, 2022.

Pueblo Community College graduates to march at Southwest Motors Events Center on May 9

The Pueblo Community College commencement date is fast approaching. Two ceremonies celebrating PCC graduates from the Class of 2024 will be held on Thursday, May 9, at the Colorado State Fairgrounds' Southwest Motors Events Center, 1001 Beulah Ave.

At 3 p.m., the college will recognize arts, sciences, business, and advanced technology students. Students graduating from health profession, public safety, medical and behavioral health degree programs will be recognized at 6 p.m.

Mikayla Lerch, president of CSU Pueblo Associated Students' Government, addresses fellow graduates during the commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

ThunderBowl gates open at 6:30 a.m. for CSU Pueblo commencement on May 11

CSU Pueblo will host its commencement ceremony at the CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl on Saturday, May 11. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., but gates open at 6:30 a.m.

Guests will be able to access limited-mobility and wheelchair-accessible seating on the ThunderBowl's top row and atop the nearby Leomiti Warrior Center. Additional information about the CSU Pueblo commencement ceremony can be found at csupueblo.edu/commencement/index.html.

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School students during the 2023 graduation ceremony at Memorial Hall on May 19.

Swallows Charter Academy graduates on May 15, while fellow charter DHPH graduates on May 31

Swallows Charter Academy High School will be among the first schools to hold a commencement ceremony in Pueblo. Swallows students will don their caps and gowns on Wednesday, May 15, for a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. inside CSU Pueblo's Hoag Hall, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High, another charter high school known for its early college program, will have its commencement ceremony later in the month. The ceremony for the DHPH Class of 2024 will start at 6 p.m. inside Pueblo Memorial Hall, 1 City Hall Place, on Friday, May 31.

Students decorated their caps for the Pueblo County High School graduation ceremony held at Pueblo County High School on May 27, 2023.

Pueblo D70 set for four high school graduations over four days

Pueblo Memorial Hall will be the site of the D70 Alternative Learning Academy commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, at 6 p.m. Graduations for three other Pueblo County School District 70 high schools will be held at their respective campuses later that week:

Rye High School, 8083 CO-165, will hold its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23.

Pueblo West High School, 661 W. Capistrano Ave., will start its ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

Pueblo County High School, 1050 35th Lane, will host its ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 25.

Pueblo Centennial High School graduates watch as fellow graduates make their entrance to start the school's commencement ceremony on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Pueblo D60 to host 5 ceremonies at the fairgrounds between May 23-25

The Southwest Motors Events Center will be bustling with graduates and family members from Pueblo School District 60 between Thursday, May 23, and Saturday, May 25.

A ceremony celebrating Dutch Clark Digital Online at Paragon graduates will be the first of five Pueblo D60 graduations at the event center. The commencement for Paragon students will be on Thursday at 6 p.m.

On Friday, the events center will host graduations for Centennial High School at 3 p.m., and Central High School at 7 p.m.

A ceremony for South High School graduates will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m., followed by the East High School graduation at noon that same day.

Additional high school graduation ceremonies happening in Pueblo

HOPE Online Learning Academy Co-Op : Starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Pueblo Memorial Hall

GOAL High School Pueblo Downtown and Regency drop-in centers: Starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

GOAL High School Pueblo Mall and Pueblo West drop-in centers: Starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Pueblo Convention Center.

Academy of Las Animas Online: Hosted on Saturday, June 1, at Pueblo Memorial Hall. For more information, individuals can call 1-800-808-0718.

