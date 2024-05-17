Planned RV park plat request withdrawn

May 16—The owner of a property near Grandview on County Road 203 withdrew a plat request during Monday's meeting of the Johnson County Commissioners Court halting for now controversy surrounding the owner's intended use for the property.

The plat request entailed dividing the existing property into two parcels.

Owner Nick Crimmins relayed plans to build an RV park on the property divided into 133 spaces. The park would be fenced and receive water from the Johnson County Special Utilities District, Crimmins said.

The park, Crimmins said, would provide relief in the shortage of available housing.

Several area residents spoke out in opposition.

Residents raised the possibility of increased traffic, noise and light pollution should the RV park come to be. Others spoke of the lack of suitable infrastructure in the area, the probability of diminished area property values and increase in crime.

County resident Matthew Hill, a former police officer, voiced opposition as well.

"As a police officer I saw the impact of transient populations on communities," Hill said.

Hill urged commissioners to place the desires of constituents ahead of developers.

"The tranquility, community and beauty that surrounds us is why we chose to live in Grandview," Hill said.

Still others accused the owners of having twice started construction before receiving necessary plat approvals.

Grandview attorney Lyndon Laird told commissioners that he represents the landowners opposed to the RV park.

Laird said deed restrictions on the property prohibit commercial enterprise and that the owner's application lists the proposed RV park as a commercial enterprise.

Laird urged commissioners to deny the plat request on those grounds.

Commissioners countered that he came to the wrong place.

"The comment made concerning deed restrictions in the subdivision rules are intended for any deed restriction that will be a part of the plat moving forward to be approved," Commissioner Larry Woolley said.

Woolley reiterated that Monday's plat request simply involved halving the current parcel of land.

"The state of Texas gives us guidelines regarding platting," Commissioner Rick Bailey said. "If it meets those guidelines we have to approve it.

"On this point of controversy over covenants of a deed, that is not something we have authority from the state of Texas to consider."

The deed restrictions being a civil matter, the aggrieved residents need to seek relief in the district courts, not the commissioners court, Woolley said.

Commissioners adjourned to executive session to further discuss the matter. When they came out they took no action on the request.

The owner, Woolley and Bailey said, withdrew the plat request leaving the question of the property's future use a non issue for the time being.

In other news, commissioners approved the purchase of a new truck from Cleburne Ford in the amount of $60,731 for use by the Johnson County Emergency Management Office.

The new truck will replace a truck that sustained substantial damage during a recent water rescue attempt. Commissioners also voted to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the truck.