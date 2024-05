PETOSKEY — Residents in some parts of Petoskey are advised to prepare for a planned power outage set for early Sunday morning.

According to Petoskey city officials, the outage will last from 5-8 a.m. on Sunday, May 5. The outage is part of continuing efforts to convert overhead electric systems to underground.

The following areas listed by street will be impacted:

Emmet Street, from Standish Avenue to East Mitchell Street

Ann Street, from Emmet Street to dead end

Wesley Street, from Emmet Street to dead end

Sheridan Street, from Buckley to Emmet Street

Washington Street, from Franklin Street to Petoskey Street

Fulton Street, from Franklin Street to Petoskey Street

Rush Street, from Baxter Street to Emmet Street

Grove Street, from Elizabeth Street to Petoskey Street

State Street, from Elizabeth Street to Petoskey Street

Michigan Street, from Elizabeth Street to Petoskey Street

Elizabeth Street, from Rush Street to dead end/U.S. 31

Baxter Street, from Washington Street to Rush Street

Franklin Street, from Washington Street to Fulton Street/dead end

Bridge Street, from Franklin Street to Bridge Street Bridge

According to a press release from Electric Supervisor Rob Eichler, crews will make every effort to minimize the length of the outage, but there is the possibility that unexpected difficulties may extend the outage or cause the work to be canceled or postponed. If the work is rescheduled, residents will be alerted of the new date and time.

For more information, visit petoskey.us.

— Contact Jillian Fellows at jfellows@petoskeynews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Planned power outage in Petoskey set for Sunday