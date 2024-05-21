When will the planets align? How can I see the planetary alignment in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans, along with thousands of Americans, have gazed at the sky this year for several celestial shows, including the solar eclipse, the "pink moon" even the Northern Lights.

In two weeks, another astronomical spectacle will occur when six planets align on June 3. Four of the planets will be viewable to the naked eye, according to Star Walk, an educational astronomy app.

Here's everything we know about the upcoming planetary alignment.

What is a planetary alignment?

According to Star Walk, a planetary alignment is the event when several planets gather closely on one side of the Sun simultaneously.

When is the next planetary alignment?

During the planetary alignment on June 3, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will align in the early morning, according to Star Walk.

All but Neptune and Uranus may be spotted with the naked eye. To see those two planets, Star Walk recommends using a telescope or high-powered binoculars.

When and where to see the 2024 planetary alignment

According to Star Walk, the alignment will be visible almost everywhere in the morning hours on June 3, but the ideal date to view the alignment varies depending on location.

Star Walk lists these locations around the world and the dates when the planets are seen in the smallest sector of the sky during the planetary alignment:

São Paulo: May 27 , 43-degree sky sector.

Sydney: May 28 , 59-degree sky sector;

Mexico: May 29 , 65-degree sky sector;

Abu Dhabi: May 30 , 68-degree sky sector;

Hong Kong: May 30 , 67-degree sky sector;

Athens: June 2 , 72-degree sky sector;

Tokyo: June 2 , 73-degree sky sector;

New York: June 3, 73-degree sky sector.

The alignment may extend for several days before and after June 3, according to Star Walk.

When will the planets align again?

Here is a list from Star Walk of the next planetary alignments that feature five to seven planets:

Aug. 28, 2024 : A large morning alignment of Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Jan. 18, 2025 : A large morning alignment of Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn.

Feb. 28, 2025 : A full evening alignment of Saturn, Mercury, Neptune, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter and Mars. This is the next time seven planets will be visible in the sky at once.

Aug. 29, 2025: A large morning alignment of Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune and Saturn.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Planetary alignment 2024: How to see the planets align in Oklahoma