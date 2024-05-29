Planetary alignment to occur in June, but can you see it from South Jersey?

All eyes are on the sky this year, especially after a solar eclipse made headlines around the country and some states were able to view the aurora borealis. But the astronomical phenomenon are far from finished in 2024.

So, what is this event, and will people in South Jersey be able to see it?

What is the Parade of Planets?

The parade of planets, or planetary alignment, is exactly what it sounds like. This is a phenomenon in which the planets will align and be visible to certain extents.

The planetary alignment will take place on June 3, according to the app and astronomy platform Starwalk, with visibility in New York at the 73-degree sky sector.

Will you see the planetary alignment in South Jersey?

Despite the recent excitement about the celestial event, it may not actually be visible from our area, said Amy Barraclough, the director of Rowan University's Ric and Jean Edelman Planetarium.

Barraclough said that two of the planets are too small to be seen without some sort of binocular or telescope, while the others will be positioned very closed to the sun, making them hard to see.

"There really isn't actually anything to see," she said.

It is not uncommon, she explained, for planets to line up as they all orbit on what is known as the ecliptic plane.

Those who still want to view the "parade" can rest assured that visibility of the planets should increase in the late summer and fall months as daylight decreases.

Kaitlyn McCormick writes about trending issues and community news across South Jersey for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and the Burlington County Times. If you have a story she should tell, email her at kmccormick@gannett.com. And subscribe to stay up to date on the news you need.

