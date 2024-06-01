A 'planet parade' happens June 3, but NASA just rained on it. What Hoosiers will, won't see

Hoosiers who wake up early Monday morning might catch a "parade of planets," as some have dubbed it — an alignment of six planets happening in the predawn hours of June 3.

While that's exciting news, avid skywatchers might need to curb their enthusiasm. Most of these planets won't be visible in the U.S., according to NASA, which said the next closest thing to a "planetary parade" isn't happening until much later.

Here's what we know about it and other celestial events in June.

What six planets will align June 3, 2024?

The alignment June 3 will consist of Mercury, Jupiter, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn. Experts say most of those planets will be hidden from view, however.

NASA debunks visibility of 'planet parade'

As part of its annual monthly skywatching tips, NASA included a note debunking notions that the parade of planets would be easy to watch.

"Some online sources have shared excitement about a 'parade of planets' visible in the morning sky in early June (June 3 in particular). In reality, only two of the six planets supposedly on display — Saturn and Mars — will actually be visible," according to a statement from NASA, adding that Jupiter and Mercury won't likely be visible because they'll be at or below the horizon in morning twilight.

And without a telescope, Uranus and Neptune are far too faint for the naked eye to see, NASA said, especially as the morning sky brightens.

What planets can I see aligned in Indiana on June 3?

The planetary alignment will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere toward the eastern sky, weather permitting, but have a pair of binoculars with you, suggested Butler University Physics & Astronomy professor Brian Murphy.

"With a clear northeast horizon, and perhaps a pair of binoculars, one should be able to pick out Jupiter and Mercury," Murphy said in a message to IndyStar. "The Moon, Mars and Saturn should be no issue since they appear far from the Sun in the sky. In fact, they can be seen well before sunrise."

Venus, however, and many other planets in alignment, will be nearly impossible to spot because of their proximity to the sun, Murphy said.

Astronomers provide a realistic depiction of what skywatchers could see June 3, 2024 during a "planetary parade" in which six planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Uranus, Mars, Neptune and Saturn — will align during the predawn hours. Many of the planets, however, won't be visible due to their proximity to the sun.

What time do the planets align?

The alignment happens June 3, 2024, just before dawn. Murphy said the best time to watch the skies will be 15-30 minutes ahead of sunrise.

What's the weather forecast for Central Indiana on June 3?

As of Friday, according to the National Weather Service for Central Indiana, Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Monday will have mostly sunny skies with a high near 85, south winds of 3 to 8 mph and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Do you need a telescope or binoculars to see the planets?

At the very least, experts say you'll need high-powered binoculars to view the majority of the planets — Mercury and Jupiter will be extremely low in the sky. Uranus will be fairly dim and Neptune will appear star-like with binoculars due to its distance from Earth. But Mars and Saturn should be visible to the naked eye.

NASA says another 'planet parade' is happening in late June

The closest thing to another "planet parade," says NASA, will happen June 29, 2024, when Saturn, the Moon, Mars, and Jupiter will line up across the morning sky.

How do planetary alignments happen?

The planets in our solar system orbit the sun continuously. Over time, they slowly catch up to each other while traveling along the same path, the ecliptic. From our perspective on Earth, they sometimes appear to be aligned, according to NASA. However, the alignment formation will be short-lived since each planet moves at different speeds, depending on its distance from the sun.

How rare are planetary alignments?

Planet alignments are not extremely rare, especially with two to four planets. They occur several times each year. With five or more planets aligning, it's less common. The last planetary alignment seen in the Northern Hemisphere happened on April 8.

Here's a quick look at the planets aligning on June 3.

Astronomical events happening in June

Skywatchers, according to NASA, should keep the following dates in mind for June 2024.

◾ June 3: The crescent Moon sits beneath Mars in morning twilight. Look for them low in the eastern sky.

◾ June 6: New moon.

◾ June 21: Full moon.

◾ June 24: Jupiter is now visible low in the east before sunrise. Look for the bright planet around 10 degrees above the horizon this final week of June, forming a line with Mars and Saturn that stretches toward the south.

◾ June 27: Look for the Moon rising in the east with Saturn around midnight. By dawn this morning, you'll find them high in the southern sky. They appear super close together – close enough to appear in the same field of view through binoculars.

