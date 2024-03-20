Planet Fitness opens its doors

Mar. 20—A Planet Fitness location has opened in the Lewiston Center Mall, filling a little more than half the space that once housed Macy's.

The 24,000-square-foot gym is in the eastern section of a former Macy's that closed in 2020, said Billy Jeffrey Scharnhorst, manager of the mall.

The fitness center features more than 90 pieces of cardio equipment and weights, according to a news release from Planet Fitness. The gym was open for business Tuesday evening.

It also has salon-grade hybrid tanning beds, HydroMassage Loungers, massage chairs, RelaxSpace Wellness Pods, day lockers and showers, according to the news release.

Members have access to Wi-Fi at no extra charge as well as televisions with wireless connections on all cardio equipment, according to the news release.

Planet Fitness is open 24 hours a day Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1806 19th Ave.

Customers can join for $1 then pay $10 per month for a "Classic Card," or $25 per month for a "PF Black Card," according to the news release.

Black card members can bring someone with them every day to exercise at no additional charge and have access to more than 2,500 Planet Fitness locations in 50 states.

"At Planet Fitness, we offer an affordable membership for a high-quality fitness center and welcome anyone, at any fitness level into our friendly, comfortable and non-intimidating environment," said Chad Fitton, owner of TG3E, a Planet Fitness franchise division, in the news release.

The debut of Planet Fitness comes a little less than one year after the Lewiston Center Mall sold at auction for $4 million. The new owner is Lewiston Center Equities, a company that lists its address as being in Jackson, N.J., according to an annual report filed with the Idaho Secretary of State's office.

The previous owner was Lewiston Center Partnership, which had a Coeur d'Alene post office box as its address.

In the years prior to the sale, the mall had lost, in addition to Macy's, another anchor tenant, J.C. Penney.

The arrival of Planet Fitness is an important milestone in the rejuvenation of the mall, said Scharnhorst, who is managing the shopping center under its new ownership.

Scharnhorst owns Lewiston's General Nutrition Center (GNC), a longtime mall tenant. He also owns the GNCs in Moscow and Pullman.

"This is a major step in our 50-step plan to bring the mall back," he said. "This is going to bring more people to the property."

In coming months, updates are expected about more businesses at the mall, Scharnhorst said.

The entire community, including the city of Lewiston, has been supportive, he said.

"Everybody wants us to succeed," Scharnhorst said.

