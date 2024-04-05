Planet Fitness in Hamden latest gym to receive bomb threat

A fitness center in Hamden was evacuated on Thursday following the latest in a series of bomb threats made against the gym chain.

Officers responded to the Planet Fitness located at 2100 Dixwell Ave. on the report of a bomb threat after the threat was initially reported to police in New Haven, according to a statement issued by Lt. Raymond Quinn of the Hamden Police Department.

The building was evacuated and searched by members of the New Haven Police Department bomb squad, Quinn said. Nothing suspicious was found, and the building reopened a short time later.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” Quinn said.

This incident is being investigated by Hamden and New Haven police with assistance from the FBI New Haven Office.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Hamden detectives at 203-230-4000.

The incident in Hamden follows a bomb threat reported at an East Haven Planet Fitness last Thursday. According to East Haven police Capt. Joseph Murgo, New Haven police received an email from an unidentified sender that stated a bomb was planted at the Planet Fitness at 836 Foxon Road.

The gym, along with surrounding businesses and homes, were evacuated until the New Haven Police Bomb Squad arrived to search the building.

“It was determined that the threat was unfounded,” Murgo said in a statement last week.

“We believe the East Haven Planet Fitness location was one of many planet fitness locations affected in the area,” Murgo said.