Planes will soar, drones will fly during 2024 Oregon International Air Show in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Get ready for take off: Jets will be soaring through the sky during the 2024 Oregon International Air Show from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19, at the Hillsboro Airport.

Started in 1988, the annual event sports a lineup of modern military planes, acrobatic performances and heritage aircrafts. Alongside the roars of ear-splitting engines and contrails carved by performers, this year will don a new drone light show.

Acts to watch out for include the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, performing precision aerial maneuvers in the F-16 Fighting Falcon — one of the United States Air Force’s premier multi-role fighters.

The KC-135 Demo Team will also be present, showing off the KC-135 Stratotanker. Spanning 130 feet from wing to wing, the aircraft serves as the primary aerial refueling capability for the Air Force.

Friday’s show will take place during the night, ditching the daytime demonstrations for a dazzling display of fireworks and unique performances from pilots like Nate Hammond, steering “the Super Chipmunk.” This modified aircraft illuminates the sky with 4,000 LED lights and over 250 pounds of pyrotechnics.

