Plane veers off Lee County Mosquito Control District runway at Buckingham airport

Neither of two pilots were injured Monday when an aircraft veered off the Lee County Mosquito Control District runway at Buckingham Airfield.

Jennifer McBride, spokesperson for the Lee County Mosquito & Hyacinth Control Districts, wrote in a statement that although the pilots were not injured, the aircraft was damaged.

McBride said the pilots flying the aircraft had just landed when the aircraft appeared to experience a mechanical malfunction, causing it to veer into an adjacent field.

The event is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. At the time of the incident, the aircraft was fully up-to-date with maintenance inspections, McBride said. Its last inspection was in February.

Eva Ngai, spokesperson for the FAA, said preliminary reports indicated the twin-engine Beechcraft TC-12 aircraft veered off the runway around 11 a.m. Monday.

