Plane veers off course after 2 Indonesian pilots fall asleep at the same time: Officials

An Indonesian plane carrying more than 150 people veered off its path after two pilots fell asleep at the same time during a Batik Air flight, according to a preliminary report by Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee.

The report said the pilots were operating a flight from Kendari in Southeast Sulawesi province to the capital Jakarta on Jan. 25 when they simultaneously fell asleep for 28 minutes.

There were 153 passengers and four flight attendants on board the flight. No one on board was injured, the report said.

Additionally, the flight lasted two hours and 35 minutes and properly landed in Jakarta with no damage to the aircraft, an Airbus A320.

The report did not name the pilots but said they were both Indonesian. The pilot in command was a 32-year-old and the second in command was a 28-year-old. Both were deemed fit to fly, had passed health checks, and tested negative for alcohol.

Pilots fall asleep at the same time, officials state in report

According to the report, about 30 minutes into the flight, the pilot in command asked his second-in-command for permission to rest when the plane reached a cruising altitude of 36,000 feet. The second in command agreed, and the pilot in command fell asleep for about an hour.

When he woke up, the pilot in command asked his deputy if he wanted to rest to which he declined. The pilot in command then went back to sleep.

The second in command made contact with air control in Jakarata but then “inadvertently fell asleep." The Jakarta area control center attempted to contact the plane again but they didn't get a response.

“Several attempts to contact BTK6723 had been made by the Jakarta ACC including asking other pilots to call the BTK6723,” the report said. “None of the calls were responded to by the BTK6723 pilots.”

Around 28 minutes after the last recorded transmission, the pilot in command woke up and realized that the plane was not on the correct flight path. He then woke up the second in command and put the flight back on track.

Upon waking up, the first in command called Jakarta ACC and said they had been experiencing a "problem" with their radio communication.

The report said the second in command had told the pilot in command that he didn't have "proper rest" earlier in the day. He had one-month-old twins and had moved into a new home the day before the flight. According to the report, the second in command “had to wake up several times to help his wife take care of the babies,” the report said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pilots fall asleep during Indonesia's Batik Air flight: Officials