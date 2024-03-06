Plane Parachute Ensures No Injuries in Washington Crash

A pilot and passenger walked away uninjured thanks to a plane parachute, after their aircraft’s engine failed in Bellevue, Washington, on March 5.

Police and firefighters said the two occupants of a Cirrus SR-22 were safe, and that the plane was equipped with a “CAPS parachute system, which successfully deployed.”

Separate video showed the parachute in operation, as the plane floated down into a wooded area behind a row of houses.

The Seattle Times said the plane had been on a training flight out of Renton. Credit: Bellevue Police via Storyful