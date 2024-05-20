Plane missing after leaving Arlington airport for trip to Ephrata

The search is on for a plane that left the Arlington airport on Sunday and never reached its destination.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said its Air Search and Rescue crews are searching for the plane west of Snoqualmie Pass.

On Sunday evening, WSDOT was notified that a 2001 Extra Flugzeugbau 300/L piloted by Jerry Riedinger left the Arlington Municipal Airport Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The tail number is 22MW.

Riedinger’s wife reported him missing at around 6 p.m. when he didn’t arrive at his planned destination in Ephrata.

Crews searched via air and ground overnight.

On Monday, a 50-person ground search was underway, along with a plane searching from the air. The team is concentrating on an area in the Humpback Mountains west of Snoqualmie Pass, where last known cell phone analytics were recovered.

WSDOT was told that Riedinger was carrying a parachute, and the plane had a new 406MHz emergency locator transmitter, but there has been no communication from plane and no emergency beacon signals.

Riedinger was the only known person in the aircraft.

If you think you saw or heard the plane on Sunday or spotted anything in the area, you’re asked to call the State Emergency Operations Center at 1-800-258-5990 with information.

WSDOT officials are asking other pilots to give the air search and rescue team room to search safely.